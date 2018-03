Superstar Neymar: Rückkehr zu PSG dauert noch

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 file photo, Brazil's Neymar attends a training session in preparation for an upcoming World Cup qualifying match, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Neymar will have surgery on a fractured toe in his right foot and could be out for up to three months, an estimate that would take the Brazil striker right up to the World Cup. Neymar was injured Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Paris Saint-Germain's match against Marseille in the French league. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, file)

